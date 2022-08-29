NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Westbound traffic is being shut down on I-20 between Sweetwater and Roscoe due to multiple serious wrecks, caused in part by a storm hitting Nolan County.

According to police scanners out of Nolan County, a stretch of I-20 westbound has become home to multiple wrecks – mostly jackknifed 18-wheelers. It is unclear at this time exactly how many crashes have happened.

Drive Texas shows the stretch of I-20 in red, signaling to the closure. It advises drivers to detour to the frontage road. It also included that the lanes are closed from mile marker 230 through 235.

Crews from the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation, Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) and more are all on scene to assist in blocking roadways and cleaning up.

Roscoe VFD shared that powerlines are down and visibility is low.

Dispatch through police scanners said there was one report of a DOA (meaning: Dead on Arrival), and a report of a tornado in the Sweetwater area. Just after 5:30 p.m., a Justice of the Peace was sent out.

KTAB/KRBC will update this article as new information becomes available.