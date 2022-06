ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2022 Texas High School Finals Rodeo begins Friday morning, with its first event at the Taylor County Expo Center.

Below is a PDF of the schedule of events from the Texas High School Rodeo Association:

The 2022 Texas High School Finals Rodeo will wrap up Saturday, June 11 at the Round Building within the Taylor County Expo Center. Click here for additional information.