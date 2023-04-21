Dyess hosts Big Country Airfest for the first time in 4 years

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess’ Big Country Airfest is making its great return after four years of postponement.

Starting Saturday, April 22, Dyess Air Force Base will showcase the best of America’s Lift and Strike base at the Big Country Air Fest.

There are 13 scheduled aerial performances and 19 aircrafts on static display. The Air Show includes the following acts:

USAFE Wings of Blue C-47 and WWII Airborne Parachute Demo Team

Brian Correll Pitts Aerobatics

C-130 J Hercules Airfield Cargo Drop Demo

Adam Baker Extra 330 Aerobatics

Warbird Flight (BT-13, C-45, B-25, B-24)

T-33 Demo

U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Search and Rescue Demo

Vampire Airshows DH-115 Demo

U.S. Army Golden Knights

Adam Baker and Brian Correll 2-ship Aerobatic Demo

KC-135R Stratotanker Flyby

E-3C Sentry Flyby

F-35A Lightning II Flyby

Texas DPS Demo

B-1B Lancer Demo

F-22 Raptor Demo

USAF Heritage Flight

BigCountryHomepage went to check in the day before the Air Show:

Event times:

11:40 a.m. – USAFA Wing of Blue Streamer Drop

11:50 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

12:00 p.m. – Air Show

3:00 p.m. – Air Show ends

Gates will open at 9:00 a.m., and inbound traffic will be closed at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.