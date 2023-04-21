ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess’ Big Country Airfest is making its great return after four years of postponement.
Starting Saturday, April 22, Dyess Air Force Base will showcase the best of America’s Lift and Strike base at the Big Country Air Fest.
There are 13 scheduled aerial performances and 19 aircrafts on static display. The Air Show includes the following acts:
- USAFE Wings of Blue C-47 and WWII Airborne Parachute Demo Team
- Brian Correll Pitts Aerobatics
- C-130 J Hercules Airfield Cargo Drop Demo
- Adam Baker Extra 330 Aerobatics
- Warbird Flight (BT-13, C-45, B-25, B-24)
- T-33 Demo
- U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Search and Rescue Demo
- Vampire Airshows DH-115 Demo
- U.S. Army Golden Knights
- Adam Baker and Brian Correll 2-ship Aerobatic Demo
- KC-135R Stratotanker Flyby
- E-3C Sentry Flyby
- F-35A Lightning II Flyby
- Texas DPS Demo
- B-1B Lancer Demo
- F-22 Raptor Demo
- USAF Heritage Flight
BigCountryHomepage went to check in the day before the Air Show:
Event times:
- 11:40 a.m. – USAFA Wing of Blue Streamer Drop
- 11:50 a.m. – Opening Ceremony
- 12:00 p.m. – Air Show
- 3:00 p.m. – Air Show ends
Gates will open at 9:00 a.m., and inbound traffic will be closed at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.