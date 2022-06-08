SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: 2022 CHILDREN’S ARTS & LITERACY FESTIVAL

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The 10th Annual Children’s Arts & Literacy Festival (CALF) gets underway Thursday. Presented by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, CALF is celebrating its National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) Summer Illustrator, Sophie Blackall.

Between Thursday and Sunday, Downtown Abilene and its surrounding neighborhoods will be filled with family fun.

CALF: Downtown Abilene festival map, Jun. 2022

Thursday, June 9

4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

Costume Contest

Elks Art Center – 1174 North 1st Street

Dress as your favorite Sophie Blackall book character and compete for prizes. Then walk in the Storybook Parade!

5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Sophie Blackall Art Exhibition

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street

See original artwork from her most popular books at the NCCIL Gallery.

5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

Storybook Parade

Cypress Street, Downtown Abilene

The Storybook Capital characters reunite for a festive parade through downtown that ends at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden. Sponsor: Beltway Park Church

6:15 – 6:30 p.m.

Storybook Sculpture Unveiling

Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1008-1098 North 6th Street

Let’s welcome our furry new friend, Winnie, the world’s most famous bear!

6:30 p.m.

Winnie’s Remarkable Garden Party

Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1008-1098 North 6th Street

Wiggle and giggle as Austin singer, Joe McDermott, performs on the garden stage. Enjoy food trucks, exploring the garden and entertainment by animal stilt walkers before heading to the Paramount. Join in the chalk mural by Palette of Purpose.

7:00 – 8:40 p.m.

Sketch with Sophie

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

Watch Sophie Blackall draw and follow along with your own sketchbook! In this interactive demonstration, learn about Sophie’s award-winning career. Book signing immediately follows in the lobby. Sophie’s books will be for sale. Please bring only books purchased from the NCCIL. No posed or flash photography.

Friday, June 10

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

9:00 – 9:40 a.m.

Professor QB show

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

Kornpop show

Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Sophie Blackall Book Signing

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Instrument Petting Zoo

Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street

Train Rides

Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sophie Blackall Art Exhibition & Book Store Open

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

The S.T.E.A.M. Room

Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

Imagination Station for Toddlers

Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

Caricature Artists – $5 cash

Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

Mr. & Mrs. Bunny’s Petting Zoo

Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

Palette of Purpose Sidewalk Chalk Works of Art

Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

Mister

Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

Scavenger Hunt and Storybook Audio Tour

Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

Cookie decorating – $1.50

McKay’s Bakery – 266 Cypress Street

Face painting and hair chalking by Abilene Christian Schools

174 Cypress Street

9:15 – 9:45 a.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

9:45 – 10:05 a.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

9:45 – 10:15 a.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Music with Joe McDermott

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet

Cypress & North 1st Streets

10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Nancy & Her Friends show

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

10:30 – 10:50 a.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

10:45 – 11:15 a.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

11:00 – 11:40 a.m.

Professor QB show

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Kornpop show

Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

11:15 – 11:35 a.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet

Cypress & North 1st Streets

12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

Music with Joe McDermott

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

12:00 – 12:45 p.m.

Nancy & Her Friends show

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

12:15- 12:45 p.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

12:45 – 1:15 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

12:45 – 1:05 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet

Cypress & North 1st Streets

1:00 – 1:40 p.m.

Professor QB show

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

Kornpop show

Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Instrument Petting Zoo

Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street

1:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Train Rides

Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street

1:30 – 1:50 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

1:30 – 2:15 p.m.

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Music with Joe McDermott

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

2:15 – 2:35 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

2:15 – 2:45 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

Nancy & Her Friends show

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

3:00 – 3:20 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

3:00 – 3:40 p.m.

Professor QB show

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

3:00 – 3:45 p.m.

Kornpop show

Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

3:15 – 3:45 p.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

3:45 – 4:05 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

3:45 – 4:15 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

4:15 – 5:00 p.m.

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

6:30 p.m.

Ivy + Bean Musical

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

Saturday, June 11

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

9:00 – 9:40 a.m.

Professor QB show

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

Kornpop show

Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Sophie Blackall Book Signing

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Instrument Petting Zoo

Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street

Train Rides

Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sophie Blackall Art Exhibition & Book Store Open

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

The S.T.E.A.M. Room

Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

Imagination Station for Toddlers

Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

Caricature Artists – $5 cash

Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

Mr. & Mrs. Bunny’s Petting Zoo

Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

Palette of Purpose Sidewalk Chalk Works of Art

Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

Mister

Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

Scavenger Hunt and Storybook Audio Tour

Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

Cookie decorating – $1.50

McKay’s Bakery – 266 Cypress Street

Face painting and hair chalking by Abilene Christian Schools

174 Cypress Street

9:15 – 9:45 a.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

9:45 – 10:05 a.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

9:45 – 10:15 a.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Music with Joe McDermott

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet

Cypress & North 1st Streets

10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Nancy & Her Friends show

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

10:30 – 10:50 a.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

10:45 – 11:15 a.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

11:00 – 11:40 a.m.

Professor QB show

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Kornpop show

Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

11:15 – 11:35 a.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet

Cypress & North 1st Streets

12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

Music with Joe McDermott

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

12:00 – 12:45 p.m.

Nancy & Her Friends show

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

12:15- 12:45 p.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

12:45 – 1:15 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

12:45 – 1:05 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet

Cypress & North 1st Streets

1:00 – 1:40 p.m.

Professor QB show

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

Kornpop show

Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Instrument Petting Zoo

Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street

Train Rides

Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street

1:30 – 1:50 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

1:30 – 2:15 p.m.

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Music with Joe McDermott

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

2:15 – 2:35 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

2:15 – 2:45 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

Nancy & Her Friends show

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

3:00 – 3:20 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

3:00 – 3:40 p.m.

Professor QB show

Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

3:00 – 3:45 p.m.

Kornpop show

Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

3:15 – 3:45 p.m.

Birds of Prey show

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

3:45 – 4:05 p.m.

Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!

Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

3:45 – 4:15 p.m.

Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse

Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie

NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout

The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

Dramatic reading: Negative Cat

Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom

Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

4:15 – 5:00 p.m.

Marionette show

The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

6:30 p.m.

Ivy + Bean Musical

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

Sunday, June 12

10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Meet Wild Boars

Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane

Go hog wild during your visit to the zoo with a Meet Wild Boars book reading, a visit by Doris the wild boar, special activities with the zoo’s education team and a “Running of the Hogs!”

Tickets to 2022 CALF are on sale through Thursday at noon. Click here to get your pass to the 2022 Children’s Art & Literacy Festival. If you purchase a weekend pass, you can get into the Abilene Zoo free Sunday!