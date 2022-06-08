SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: 2022 CHILDREN’S ARTS & LITERACY FESTIVAL

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The 10th Annual Children’s Arts & Literacy Festival (CALF) gets underway Thursday. Presented by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, CALF is celebrating its National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) Summer Illustrator, Sophie Blackall.
Between Thursday and Sunday, Downtown Abilene and its surrounding neighborhoods will be filled with family fun.
Thursday, June 9
4:00 – 5:30 p.m.
Costume Contest
Elks Art Center – 1174 North 1st Street
Dress as your favorite Sophie Blackall book character and compete for prizes. Then walk in the Storybook Parade!
5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Sophie Blackall Art Exhibition
National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street
See original artwork from her most popular books at the NCCIL Gallery.
5:30 – 6:00 p.m.
Storybook Parade
Cypress Street, Downtown Abilene
The Storybook Capital characters reunite for a festive parade through downtown that ends at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden. Sponsor: Beltway Park Church
6:15 – 6:30 p.m.
Storybook Sculpture Unveiling
Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1008-1098 North 6th Street
Let’s welcome our furry new friend, Winnie, the world’s most famous bear!
6:30 p.m.
Winnie’s Remarkable Garden Party
Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1008-1098 North 6th Street
Wiggle and giggle as Austin singer, Joe McDermott, performs on the garden stage. Enjoy food trucks, exploring the garden and entertainment by animal stilt walkers before heading to the Paramount. Join in the chalk mural by Palette of Purpose.
7:00 – 8:40 p.m.
Sketch with Sophie
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
Watch Sophie Blackall draw and follow along with your own sketchbook! In this interactive demonstration, learn about Sophie’s award-winning career. Book signing immediately follows in the lobby. Sophie’s books will be for sale. Please bring only books purchased from the NCCIL. No posed or flash photography.
Friday, June 10
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
9:00 – 9:40 a.m.
Professor QB show
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
9:00 – 9:45 a.m.
Kornpop show
Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Sophie Blackall Book Signing
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Instrument Petting Zoo
Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street
Train Rides
Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sophie Blackall Art Exhibition & Book Store Open
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
The S.T.E.A.M. Room
Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street
Imagination Station for Toddlers
Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street
Caricature Artists – $5 cash
Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street
Mr. & Mrs. Bunny’s Petting Zoo
Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street
Palette of Purpose Sidewalk Chalk Works of Art
Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street
Mister
Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street
Scavenger Hunt and Storybook Audio Tour
Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street
Cookie decorating – $1.50
McKay’s Bakery – 266 Cypress Street
Face painting and hair chalking by Abilene Christian Schools
174 Cypress Street
9:15 – 9:45 a.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
9:45 – 10:05 a.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
9:45 – 10:15 a.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Music with Joe McDermott
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
Cypress & North 1st Streets
10:00 – 10:45 a.m.
Nancy & Her Friends show
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
10:30 – 10:50 a.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
10:30 – 11:15 a.m.
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
10:45 – 11:15 a.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
11:00 – 11:40 a.m.
Professor QB show
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
11:00 – 11:45 a.m.
Kornpop show
Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
11:15 – 11:35 a.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
11:15 – 11:45 a.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
Cypress & North 1st Streets
12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
Music with Joe McDermott
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
12:00 – 12:45 p.m.
Nancy & Her Friends show
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
12:15- 12:45 p.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
12:45 – 1:15 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
12:45 – 1:05 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
1:00 – 1:30 p.m.
Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
Cypress & North 1st Streets
1:00 – 1:40 p.m.
Professor QB show
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
1:00 – 1:45 p.m.
Kornpop show
Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Instrument Petting Zoo
Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street
1:00 – 4:30 p.m.
Train Rides
Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street
1:30 – 1:50 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
1:30 – 2:00 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
1:30 – 2:15 p.m.
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
1:45 – 2:15 p.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Music with Joe McDermott
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
2:15 – 2:35 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
2:15 – 2:45 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
2:15 – 3:00 p.m.
Nancy & Her Friends show
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
3:00 – 3:20 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
3:00 – 3:40 p.m.
Professor QB show
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
3:00 – 3:45 p.m.
Kornpop show
Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
3:45 – 4:05 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
3:45 – 4:15 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
4:15 – 5:00 p.m.
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
6:30 p.m.
Ivy + Bean Musical
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
Saturday, June 11
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
9:00 – 9:40 a.m.
Professor QB show
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
9:00 – 9:45 a.m.
Kornpop show
Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Sophie Blackall Book Signing
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Instrument Petting Zoo
Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street
Train Rides
Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sophie Blackall Art Exhibition & Book Store Open
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
The S.T.E.A.M. Room
Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street
Imagination Station for Toddlers
Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street
Caricature Artists – $5 cash
Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street
Mr. & Mrs. Bunny’s Petting Zoo
Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street
Palette of Purpose Sidewalk Chalk Works of Art
Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street
Mister
Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street
Scavenger Hunt and Storybook Audio Tour
Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street
Cookie decorating – $1.50
McKay’s Bakery – 266 Cypress Street
Face painting and hair chalking by Abilene Christian Schools
174 Cypress Street
9:15 – 9:45 a.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
9:45 – 10:05 a.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
9:45 – 10:15 a.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
10:00 – 10:30 a.m.
Music with Joe McDermott
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
Cypress & North 1st Streets
10:00 – 10:45 a.m.
Nancy & Her Friends show
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
10:30 – 10:50 a.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
10:30 – 11:15 a.m.
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
10:45 – 11:15 a.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
11:00 – 11:40 a.m.
Professor QB show
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
11:00 – 11:45 a.m.
Kornpop show
Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
11:15 – 11:35 a.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
11:15 – 11:45 a.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
Cypress & North 1st Streets
12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
Music with Joe McDermott
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
12:00 – 12:45 p.m.
Nancy & Her Friends show
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
12:15- 12:45 p.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
12:45 – 1:15 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
12:45 – 1:05 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
1:00 – 1:30 p.m.
Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
Cypress & North 1st Streets
1:00 – 1:40 p.m.
Professor QB show
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
1:00 – 1:45 p.m.
Kornpop show
Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
1:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Instrument Petting Zoo
Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street
Train Rides
Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street
1:30 – 1:50 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
1:30 – 2:00 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
1:30 – 2:15 p.m.
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
1:45 – 2:15 p.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
2:00 – 2:30 p.m.
Music with Joe McDermott
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
2:15 – 2:35 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
2:15 – 2:45 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
2:15 – 3:00 p.m.
Nancy & Her Friends show
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
3:00 – 3:20 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
3:00 – 3:40 p.m.
Professor QB show
Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets
3:00 – 3:45 p.m.
Kornpop show
Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
3:15 – 3:45 p.m.
Birds of Prey show
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
3:45 – 4:05 p.m.
Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street
3:45 – 4:15 p.m.
Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street
Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street
Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street
Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street
4:15 – 5:00 p.m.
Marionette show
The Well – 137 Mesquite Street
6:30 p.m.
Ivy + Bean Musical
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
Sunday, June 12
10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Meet Wild Boars
Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
Go hog wild during your visit to the zoo with a Meet Wild Boars book reading, a visit by Doris the wild boar, special activities with the zoo’s education team and a “Running of the Hogs!”
Tickets to 2022 CALF are on sale through Thursday at noon. Click here to get your pass to the 2022 Children’s Art & Literacy Festival. If you purchase a weekend pass, you can get into the Abilene Zoo free Sunday!