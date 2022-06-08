ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The 10th Annual Children’s Arts & Literacy Festival (CALF) gets underway Thursday. Presented by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, CALF is celebrating its National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) Summer Illustrator, Sophie Blackall.

Between Thursday and Sunday, Downtown Abilene and its surrounding neighborhoods will be filled with family fun.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: 2022 CHILDREN’S ARTS & LITERACY FESTIVAL
  • THURSDAY
  • FRIDAY MORNING
  • FRIDAY AFTERNOON
  • SATURDAY MORNING
  • SATURDAY AFTERNOON
  • SUNDAY
    •
    CALF: Downtown Abilene festival map, Jun. 2022

    Thursday, June 9

    4:00 – 5:30 p.m.

    Costume Contest
    Elks Art Center – 1174 North 1st Street
    Dress as your favorite Sophie Blackall book character and compete for prizes. Then walk in the Storybook Parade!

    5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

    Sophie Blackall Art Exhibition
    National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street
    See original artwork from her most popular books at the NCCIL Gallery.

    5:30 – 6:00 p.m.

    Storybook Parade
    Cypress Street, Downtown Abilene
    The Storybook Capital characters reunite for a festive parade through downtown that ends at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden. Sponsor: Beltway Park Church

    6:15 – 6:30 p.m.

    Storybook Sculpture Unveiling
    Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1008-1098 North 6th Street
    Let’s welcome our furry new friend, Winnie, the world’s most famous bear!

    6:30 p.m.

    Winnie’s Remarkable Garden Party
    Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden – 1008-1098 North 6th Street
    Wiggle and giggle as Austin singer, Joe McDermott, performs on the garden stage. Enjoy food trucks, exploring the garden and entertainment by animal stilt walkers before heading to the Paramount. Join in the chalk mural by Palette of Purpose.

    7:00 – 8:40 p.m.

    Sketch with Sophie
    Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
    Watch Sophie Blackall draw and follow along with your own sketchbook! In this interactive demonstration, learn about Sophie’s award-winning career. Book signing immediately follows in the lobby. Sophie’s books will be for sale. Please bring only books purchased from the NCCIL. No posed or flash photography.

    Friday, June 10

    9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    9:00 – 9:40 a.m.

    Professor QB show
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

    Kornpop show
    Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

    Sophie Blackall Book Signing
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

    Instrument Petting Zoo
    Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street

    Train Rides
    Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street

    9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

    Sophie Blackall Art Exhibition & Book Store Open
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    The S.T.E.A.M. Room
    Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

    Imagination Station for Toddlers
    Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

    Caricature Artists – $5 cash
    Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

    Mr. & Mrs. Bunny’s Petting Zoo
    Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

    Palette of Purpose Sidewalk Chalk Works of Art
    Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

    Mister
    Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

    Scavenger Hunt and Storybook Audio Tour
    Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

    Cookie decorating – $1.50
    McKay’s Bakery – 266 Cypress Street

    Face painting and hair chalking by Abilene Christian Schools
    174 Cypress Street

    9:15 – 9:45 a.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    9:45 – 10:05 a.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    9:45 – 10:15 a.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

    Music with Joe McDermott
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
    Cypress & North 1st Streets

    10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

    Nancy & Her Friends show
    Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

    10:30 – 10:50 a.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    10:45 – 11:15 a.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    11:00 – 11:40 a.m.

    Professor QB show
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

    Kornpop show
    Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

    11:15 – 11:35 a.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

    Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
    Cypress & North 1st Streets

    12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    Music with Joe McDermott
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    12:00 – 12:45 p.m.

    Nancy & Her Friends show
    Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    12:15- 12:45 p.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    12:45 – 1:15 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    12:45 – 1:05 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

    Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
    Cypress & North 1st Streets

    1:00 – 1:40 p.m.

    Professor QB show
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

    Kornpop show
    Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

    1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

    Instrument Petting Zoo
    Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street

    1:00 – 4:30 p.m.

    Train Rides
    Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street

    1:30 – 1:50 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    1:30 – 2:15 p.m.

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

    Music with Joe McDermott
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    2:15 – 2:35 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    2:15 – 2:45 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

    Nancy & Her Friends show
    Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

    3:00 – 3:20 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    3:00 – 3:40 p.m.

    Professor QB show
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    3:00 – 3:45 p.m.

    Kornpop show
    Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    3:15 – 3:45 p.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    3:45 – 4:05 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    3:45 – 4:15 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    4:15 – 5:00 p.m.

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    6:30 p.m.

    Ivy + Bean Musical
    Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

    Saturday, June 11

    9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    9:00 – 9:40 a.m.

    Professor QB show
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

    Kornpop show
    Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

    Sophie Blackall Book Signing
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

    Instrument Petting Zoo
    Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street

    Train Rides
    Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street

    9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

    Sophie Blackall Art Exhibition & Book Store Open
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    The S.T.E.A.M. Room
    Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

    Imagination Station for Toddlers
    Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

    Caricature Artists – $5 cash
    Center for Contemporary Arts – 220 Cypress Street

    Mr. & Mrs. Bunny’s Petting Zoo
    Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

    Palette of Purpose Sidewalk Chalk Works of Art
    Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

    Mister
    Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

    Scavenger Hunt and Storybook Audio Tour
    Convention Center Grounds – 1100 North 6th Street

    Cookie decorating – $1.50
    McKay’s Bakery – 266 Cypress Street

    Face painting and hair chalking by Abilene Christian Schools
    174 Cypress Street

    9:15 – 9:45 a.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    9:45 – 10:05 a.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    9:45 – 10:15 a.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    10:00 – 10:30 a.m.

    Music with Joe McDermott
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
    Cypress & North 1st Streets

    10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

    Nancy & Her Friends show
    Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

    10:30 – 10:50 a.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    10:45 – 11:15 a.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    11:00 – 11:40 a.m.

    Professor QB show
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

    Kornpop show
    Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

    11:15 – 11:35 a.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

    Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
    Cypress & North 1st Streets

    12:00 – 12:30 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    Music with Joe McDermott
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    12:00 – 12:45 p.m.

    Nancy & Her Friends show
    Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    12:15- 12:45 p.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    12:45 – 1:15 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    12:45 – 1:05 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

    Animal stilt walkers Meet & Greet
    Cypress & North 1st Streets

    1:00 – 1:40 p.m.

    Professor QB show
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

    Kornpop show
    Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

    1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

    Instrument Petting Zoo
    Abilene Philharmonic – 1102 North 3rd Street

    Train Rides
    Everman Park – 1007-1099 North 1st Street

    1:30 – 1:50 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    1:30 – 2:00 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    1:30 – 2:15 p.m.

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

    Music with Joe McDermott
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    2:15 – 2:35 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    2:15 – 2:45 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

    Nancy & Her Friends show
    Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

    3:00 – 3:20 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    3:00 – 3:30 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    3:00 – 3:40 p.m.

    Professor QB show
    Minter Park – corner of Cypress and North 2nd Streets

    3:00 – 3:45 p.m.

    Kornpop show
    Convention Center – 1100 North 6th Street

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    3:15 – 3:45 p.m.

    Birds of Prey show
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    3:45 – 4:05 p.m.

    Wild Boars Cook: LIVE!
    Abilene Public Library – 202 Cedar Street

    3:45 – 4:15 p.m.

    Dramatic reading: Hello Lighthouse
    Nora Hall – 202 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Finding Winnie
    NCCIL – 102 Cedar Street

    Dramatic reading: Wombat Walkabout
    The Grace Museum – 102 Cypress Street

    Dramatic reading: Negative Cat
    Community Foundation – 850 North 1st Street

    Dramatic reading: The Crows of Pearblossom
    Frontier Texas! – 625 North 1st Street

    4:15 – 5:00 p.m.

    Marionette show
    The Well – 137 Mesquite Street

    6:30 p.m.

    Ivy + Bean Musical
    Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

    Sunday, June 12

    10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

    Meet Wild Boars
    Abilene Zoo – 2070 Zoo Lane
    Go hog wild during your visit to the zoo with a Meet Wild Boars book reading, a visit by Doris the wild boar, special activities with the zoo’s education team and a “Running of the Hogs!”

    Tickets to 2022 CALF are on sale through Thursday at noon. Click here to get your pass to the 2022 Children’s Art & Literacy Festival. If you purchase a weekend pass, you can get into the Abilene Zoo free Sunday!