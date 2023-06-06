ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s that time again! Parents from all over will be bringing their little ones to the Storybook Capitol of America, also known as Abilene, for the 11th annual Children’s Arts and Literacy Festival (CALF).

Abilene’s Cultural Affairs Council said it expects more than 5,000 people will be in Downtown Abilene for CALF this year. The book festival will begin Thursday, June 8 and wrap up Sunday, June 11.

Registration for CALF remains open through Sunday online and in person at the T&P Depot.

Pricing:

Free- children 2 years and younger

$11- children 3-12 years old

$16- 13 years and older

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday, June 8

*No pass required

3:00 p.m. – Brian Lies exhibit opens at the National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL)

4:00 p.m. – Costume Contest

5:30 p.m. – Storybook Parade

6:15 p.m. – Storybook Sculpture Unveiling

6:30 p.m. – Evan’s Magnificent Garden Party

7:00 p.m. – Sketch with Brian & Book Signing

Friday, June 9

*Pass required

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Brian Lies Art Exhibition at NCCIL

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – The S.T.E.A.M. Room

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Cookie Decorating

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Abilene Philharmonic’s Instrument Petting Zoo

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Train Rides

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Sidewalk Chalk Art

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Dramatic Readings & Art Activities

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – GooseChase Scavenger Hunt

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – May Farm Petting Animals

9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Read to a Dog

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Center’s Toddler Room

9:00 a.m. – Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

9:00 a.m. – Le Marionette Theater 9 a.m. Professor QB

9:00 to 11:00 a.m. – Brian Lies Book Signing

9:15 a.m. – Birds of Prey Show

9:45 a.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library produced by Gary Varner

10:00 a.m. – Joe McDermott Music

10:00 a.m. – Nancy and Her Friends puppets

10:30 a.m. – Le Marionette Theater

10:30 a.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

10:45 a.m. – Birds of Prey Show

11:00 a.m. – Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

11:00 a.m. – Professor QB

11:15 a.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Live Bat Experience

12:00 p.m. – Nancy and Her Friends puppets

12:00 p.m. – Joe McDermott Music

12:00 p.m. – Le Marionette Theater

12:15 p.m. – Birds of Prey Show

12:45 p.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

1:00 p.m. – Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

1:00 p.m. – Professor QB

1:30 p.m. Le Marionette Theater

1:30 p.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

1:45 p.m. – Birds of Prey Show

2:00 p.m. – Joe McDermott Music

2:15 p.m. – Nancy and Her Friends puppets

2:15 p.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

3:00 p.m. – Le Marionette Theater

3:00 p.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

3:00 p.m. – Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

3:00 p.m. – Professor QB

4:15 p.m. – Le Marionette Theater

5:15 p.m. – Little Bat: The Musical

Saturday, June 10

*Pass required

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Brian Lies Art Exhibition at NCCIL

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – The S.T.E.A.M. Room

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Cookie Decorating

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Abilene Philharmonic’s Instrument Petting Zoo

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Train Rides

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Sidewalk Chalk Art

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Dramatic Readings & Art Activities

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – GooseChase Scavenger Hunt

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – May Farm Petting Animals

9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Read to a Dog

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Center’s Toddler Room

9:00 a.m. – Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

9:00 a.m. – Le Marionette Theater 9 a.m. Professor QB

9:00 to 11:00 a.m. – Brian Lies Workshops (Register at nccil.org)

9:15 a.m. – Birds of Prey Show

9:45 a.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library produced by Gary Varner

10:00 a.m. – Joe McDermott Music

10:00 a.m. – Nancy and Her Friends puppets

10:30 a.m. – Le Marionette Theater

10:30 a.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

10:45 a.m. – Birds of Prey Show

11:00 a.m. – Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

11:00 a.m. – Professor QB

11:15 a.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Live Bat Experience

12:00 p.m. – Nancy and Her Friends puppets

12:00 p.m. – Joe McDermott Music

12:00 p.m. – Le Marionette Theater

12:15 p.m. – Birds of Prey Show

12:45 p.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

1:00 p.m. – Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

1:00 p.m. – Professor QB

1:30 p.m. Le Marionette Theater

1:30 p.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

1:45 p.m. – Birds of Prey Show

2:00 p.m. – Joe McDermott Music

2:15 p.m. – Nancy and Her Friends puppets

2:15 p.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

3:00 p.m. – Le Marionette Theater

3:00 p.m. – Wombat Said Come In: LIVE! at the Abilene Public Library

3:00 p.m. – Kornpop Balloon & Magic Show

3:00 p.m. – Professor QB

4:15 p.m. – Le Marionette Theater

5:15 p.m. – Little Bat: The Musical

Sunday, June 11

*Pass required