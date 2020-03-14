School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week

1  of  3
(Photo: courtesy MGN)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several School Districts will be extending spring break for students through at least March 22, 2020.

“The information on the COVID-19 virus is changing rapidly. While there have been no cases of COVID-19 in Brown county, we want to be proactive in providing educational services during very unpredictable times,” said Brownwood ISD in an update on their COVID-19 Response Plan.

Bangs, Blanket, Brookesmith, Brownwood, Coleman, Early, May, Panther Creek, Santa Anna, and Zephyr school districts will extend spring break for students.

“This extension allows our districts an opportunity to make plans to provide educational, food, and special education services within each community while students are not in attendance. You can expect to see these plans by Wednesday, March 18.”

The Brownwood updated COVID-19 Response Plan pointed out that On Monday, March 16, all campus personnel from the several districts should report to their usual locations at their regular times.

“Any staff who traveled internationally or domestically, where they may have been exposed to COVID-19, should immediately contact their supervisor before reporting to work.”

“Districts will continue to meet and adjust as needed. We all understand these are decisions that have huge impacts on our communities on multiple fronts. We appreciate your patience as we work through unpredictable times,” said Bronwood ISD in a Press Release.

“Please monitor your district’s website and social media accounts for updated information. As of today, all districts plan to reopen to students on March 23, 2020. Details surrounding these openings will be communicated in the future.”

