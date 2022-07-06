ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It seems every time you tune in to our Big Country Storm Team meteorologists this summer, they are talking about heat. While we know summer is hot, this summer is shaping up to be one of the hottest yet.

Sizzling start

The meteorological summer started with a bang, as a record was set for the month May being the hottest Abilene had ever experienced.

A total of 10 daily high temperature records were broken that month. We also broke the record for most days in May with 100-degree temperatures. Out of 31 days, 14 of them had highs in the triple digits. The heat trend continued into June as Abilenians lived through the third hottest June ever recorded.

Scorching statistics

The average temperature for the month peaked at 86.5 degrees. The hottest June recorded was in 1953 with an average temperature of 87.7 degrees, followed closely by 2011 with an average temperature of 87.6 degrees.

While we didn’t break the records for the hottest June, we set three new daily high temperature records and tied two. June also tied for the greatest number of 100-degree days in June with 1953, both years seeing 21 days.

Will the toasty temperatures continue?

The start of July brought more triple digits our way, with four out of the first five days of the month warmer than 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory was issued for almost the entire Big Country until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8. The next week doesn’t look to bring any relief.

Temperatures continue to climb higher into the triple digits as we head into the weekend and early next week. Widespread temperatures of 104+ degrees can be expected across the Big Country, with some areas pushing closer to 110 degrees by Monday.

As for the rest of summer, the Climate Prediction Center continues to forecast above average temperatures for the Big Country for up to the next three months.