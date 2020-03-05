SCOTUS appears divided over key abortion case

The supreme court appears divided after over an hour of arguments Wednesday concerning a Louisiana abortion law.

Key justices indicated they could be poised to uphold the law, which requires any doctor offering abortion services to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles.

Two Louisiana doctors and a medical clinic sued to get the law overturned.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh both asked questions Wednesday suggesting the law could serve a valid purpose.

At then end of the arguments, it was unclear which way Roberts would go, and he may hold the deciding vote.

The case marks the first time President Trump’s nominees, conservative justices Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, have heard an abortion-related dispute at the high court.

The case is not a direct challenge of Roe vs Wade, but it could be the first of a number of opportunities to chip away at abortion rights.