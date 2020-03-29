Screen printing company designs coloring t-shirts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) A local screen printing company is coming up with ways to pass time while you’re stuck at home and its for a good cause.

“the theory behind it is you get to color it one day mom can wash it the next and then you can color it again,” says Natalie Butler, the co-owner of Bucketheads Screen printing.

Butler created the coloring tee designs.

“I thought about it right before bed one night and it kind of kept me up all night. Anytime I woke up and thought of something I rolled over and made a note,” says Butler.

There are 8 different designs you can chose from.

“I have a 13 year old and he is obsessed with the poop emoji. So one of the shirts says this stinks with the poop emoji. I showed it to him and he was like I can’t wait im going to make rainbow poop,” says Butler.

Some of the designs have deeper meanings.

“There is one design that says I have an awesome teacher and my thought behind that one was the kids at home could color it and then the moms could take pictures of them and send them to their teachers that are probably missing them,” says Butler.

Each of the T-shirts is $15.

“A portion of the proceeds are going to kids at New Horizons. I wanted to be able to use this opportunity, while the kids are drawing to think about the other kids that are in less ideal situations than they are,” says Butler.

The shirts are made per order and will be on sale until Monday.

They will be ready to shipped, picked up or delivered by Wednesday.

If you’re interested in purchasing one, here is a link to the website: https://www.bucketheadsscreenprinting.com/COLORING_TEES_NEW_HORIZONS