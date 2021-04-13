Sculptor’s second statue could signal flourishing Cisco art scene

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cisco has been known in the past for everything from a bank-robbing Santa imposter and a state championship winning football team to the newly revitalized downtown scene. The economic rebirth of Cisco has brought in communities that were virtually vacant before.

“There’s sort of an undercurrent of the arts here,” says Cisco-based sculptor Dan Brook.

Brook and his wife moved to Cisco from Dallas almost 4 years ago and established his sculpting studio just off Conrad Hilton Boulevard.

“I’m busier than I’ve ever been, but it’s a very slow, relaxed pace. Just some really friendly people here,” said Brook.

He has created many pieces in his more than 20 years of sculpting, but his first one for Cisco came in 2019: a life-sized statue of Conrad Hilton to stand in front of the site of the first ever Hilton hotel.

“That was kind of a, ‘Welcome to Cisco,’ from the community, which we were really thankful for,” says Brook.

He has even met a few other artists in town, including the 2004 Texas Poet Laureate Cleatus Rattan. This, along with the town’s new art gallery, hints at a growing interest in fine arts for the former Texas boomtown.

“We see a lot more opportunity here for the arts to flourish,” says Brook.

Brook is currently working on a bronze lobo that has been donated by a resident who prefers to remain anonymous. The howling city mascot will adorn a blank concrete triangle that sits about halfway between the high school and the football stadium.

“It’s a landmark. From now on it’s going to be there for alumni to gather and take photographs, for sports teams to gather around and have their photograph made,” said Brook.

The statue is slated to be finished before football season begins next year.