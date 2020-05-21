Scurry Co. Law Enforcement Center employee tests positive for COVID-19, inmates to be tested

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An employee at the Scurry County Law Enforcement Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued Thursday, Scurry County officials say they will be conducting tests of approximately 140 people, including inmates, over the next 48-96 hours, with additional tests to follow as necessary.

Information on the individual who tested positive cannot be divulged due to health privacy laws, the news release states.