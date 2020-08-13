Scurry Co. officials: Man dies from ‘cardiac arrest due to COVID-19 complications’

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man in Scurry County has died from cardiac arrest due to COVID-19 complications, county officials say.

According to a Facebook post on the Scurry County COVID/Coronavirus Resource Page, a 49-year-old male has become the second COVID-19 related death in the county.

Judge Dan Hicks says the county had 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday to bring the active cases to 71 and the total count to 250.

There are currently 248 active cases among Price Daniel inmates, according to the social media post.