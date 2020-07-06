Scurry Co. reports 1st death from COVID-19

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A person in Scurry County has died from COVID-19.

The Scurry County COVID/Coronavirus Resource Facebook page shared the news about the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

After 11 new positive test results, there are now 50 active cases in the county and 20 recoveries.

No demographic information about the person who died has been released at this time.

With the 11 new results, the Snyder Police Department says they are strongly encouraging residents to follow Governor Abbott’s executive order and wear a mask.

Police also says businesses will start enforcing the governor’s order for people to wear masks in public.