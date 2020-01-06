Scurry Co. to hold property tax rollback election

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A vote to rollback property taxes in Scurry County will be happening in the next few weeks.

If the rollback is approved, Scurry County officials claim that massive cuts would be needed in its budget, including eliminating services and departments, but the group that gathered names on petitions to force the county to call the election say that even if the rollback is demanded by voters, the county should still have more money than last year, and that should be enough to keep the departments open.

“You can’t keep increasing the budget 26%. Last year we increased it 22%. This is unacceptable. That’s $4.9m in property tax increases in a two-year period,” says Scurry County resident Morgan West.

The rollback election is Jan. 28, with early voting kicking off Jan. 13.