Scurry County announces negative results in care center Covid-19 cases

After 39 residents and staff members at Snyder Oaks Care Center tested positive for Covid-19, Scurry County has announced today all 39 cases came back negative after a second round of testing was conducted June 2.

Lab Director for Cogdell Memorial Hospital Bill Dickinson said, “We went out there, collected the specimens, tested them and sent them out to MicroGen Diagnostic labs in Lubbock, Texas. They tested it, they resulted it that night. So it was collected, sent at 2:30. Got there around 4:30. Resulted at about 9:30 at night and all 39 of them were negative.”

Each one of the 39 cases showed no signs of Covid-19 symptoms. The Scurry County Health Unit and local health authorities pointed out the results might be inaccurate which spurred them to take action and retest.

Scurry County Health Unit Director Dana Hartman said, “During that initial investigation is when we found that there would be roommates, one would be positive, one was negative and it was just so sporadic. Not one person was symptomatic out of any of them.

Scurry County is running additional tests on the 39 cases to confirm the second testings. They should be receiving results within the next two days.