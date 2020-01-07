Scurry County residents explain rollback petition

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB) – KTAB News previously reported on Scurry County officials’ plans to cut an estimated $4.5 million in funding to assorted county programs and services if a lower tax rate is approved by voters in late January.

The residents of Scurry County who started the petition which went on to trigger the election say the math doesn’t add up, and even with the lower tax rate, the County is still making more money than last year.

Resident Morgan West explained the frustrations behind the petition, saying that a raise of only a few cents would have been acceptable, but the higher rate was what drew voters’ attention.

Speaking about the higher rates, West said, “You can’t keep increasing the budget 26%. Last year we increased it 22%. This is unacceptable. That’s $4.9 million in property tax increases in a two year period.”

The rollback election is January 28, and early voting begins January 13.