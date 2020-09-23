Scurry County sees significant COVID-19 increase, 36 new cases in the past two days

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Scurry County has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, adding 36 new cases in the past two days.

Out of the thirty-six new cases, sixteen were reported on Monday and 20 on Tuesday.

17 people have recovered in the past two days, but 72 people are actively fighting the virus.

A total of 407 cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Scurry County.