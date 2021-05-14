Search for tiger continues as alleged owner returns to jail

by: , By JUAN A. LOZANO, Associated Press

Attorney Michael Elliott and his client Victor Hugo Cuevas, a 26-year-old linked to a missing tiger named India, attend a bond revocation hearing on a separate murder charge at Fort Bend County Justice Center on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Richmond, Texas. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — While a Texas man who police allege is the owner of a tiger that frightened residents after it was seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighborhood was ordered back behind bars, the animal’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

An all-day court hearing Friday didn’t reveal any new information on the tiger’s whereabouts as Houston police say about 300 tips they’ve so far received haven’t panned out.

A judge has ordered Victor Hugo Cuevas, the alleged owner, back to jail for a murder charge he is facing in a separate case.

Cuevas’ attorney insists his client isn’t the owner but is working with federal authorities to find the animal.

