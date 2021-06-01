Update: 2 men rescued after drifting over spillway at Lake Fort Phantom Hill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Emergency crews have found and rescued two men at Lake Fort Phantom Hill.

Officials at the scene say two people on inner tubes were floating on the lake when they drifted over the spillway.

Crews responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Fort Phantom Hill.

One person was found hanging onto a tree amid flowing water, but crews had a difficult time reaching him, while another was missing, according to officials at the scene.

A drone flew around the area, where crews on the east and south sides of the spillway were conducting the search for the two men.

Details on how the men were rescued is currently unclear, but helicopter pilots say they were able to help rescue the second man.

After both men were rescued, Dustin Johnson and Garrett Durrett of Cedar Ridge Aviation posted the following video of the scene from above:

The Abilene Fire Department provided the following details in a social media post made Tuesday night:

BigCountryHomepage.com’s Victor Sotelo was on the scene from the beginning, providing live updates as the story developed:

This is a developing story. Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.