Searching for Valentine’s Day gifts in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Valentine’s Day is one week away and some people are still searching for the perfect gift.

“One thing that has never changed is guys waiting until the last minute,” says Ray Maddox, Owner, Philpott Florists and Greenhouses. “The styles change, but still it’s a classic red rose, colored pink rose, anything rose. It’s still a classic rose holiday.”

They’re celebrating 100 years of business.

“We have a lot of dads that will order for their daughter or their moms, so its not just a sweetheart holiday.”

Chris Katz also works at Philpott.

“The busiest days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday before Valentine’s Day of course and then the day of will just be a mad house,” Katz says.

J. Shea Leech says a lot of people use this holiday to take their relationships to the next level.

“They want to propose, so they’ll get engagement rings or wedding rings,” Leech says.

He had this message for those last minute shoppers.

“You only live once, so be sure to capitalize on every holiday you can and make it as memorable as possible.”

Both businesses plan to be open on Valentine’s Day if you still decide to wait.