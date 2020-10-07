Season change leading to more Abilene residents dealing with rodent problems

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Its that time of the year where the temperatures are starting to drop which means outdoor pests are looking for a warm place to stay and that could be inside your home.

“Different types of pests come with different types of seasons. Your rodents always get worse as we go into the winter,” says Weldon Hurt, owner of Pest Patrol.

Weldon says mother nature is the reason you could see more rodents this winter.

“The recent rain. We had a lot of green growth out in the country and as that green growth kind of starts to go away the population of the rodents, they over produce when we get growth like that over foliage,” says Hurt.

There are some preventative measures you can take right now.

“Check your eves around your house, keep your foliage, your shrubs and everything trimmed back, keep your tree limbs trimmed off the house,” says Hurt.

For people living in an apartment complex they say the best way to avoid an infestation is to make sure that you eliminate the food source. That means making sure there are no dishes left in the sink, your trash can is empty and your pet’s food is put away.

“If you’re leaving pet food out continuously, your leaving a food source and a pet source for mice and rats,” says Hurt.

If you’ve already started to notice a problem there are some quick steps you can take to get rid of them.

“Once they first start its good to trap, to try to catch as many quickly as possible. If you see different sizes if you see large mice and small mice you’ve probably got a population, you’ve probably got reproduction happening pretty close,” says Hurt.

Hurt says make sure to seal off all those cracks. Mice can squeeze through a dime sized hole and rats can squeeze through one the size of a quarter.