Second 4th grade class at Johnston Elementary to learn remotely through semester after positive COVID-19 tests

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A second 4th grade classroom at Johnston Elementary will be learning from home for the rest of the semester.

The Abilene Independent School District (AISD) says the classroom will go into quarantine after three students from the same classroom have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 21 students will be learning remotely for the rest of the semester, which ends Dec. 18.

This is the second 4th grade class at Johnston to move to online learning for the duration of the semester, after the same decision was made for another 4th grade class on Wednesday following positive COVID-19 tests from two students and a teacher in that classroom.

The 21 students will be eligible to return to campus on Jan. 5, when classes are scheduled to resume, according to AISD.

Officials in the school district will begin working to provide each child with a Chromebook if necessary to continue remote learning.

This is AISD’s third elementary classroom since Tuesday to move strictly to remote learning for the duration of the semester because of COVID-19 after the same decision was made for a first grade class at Thomas Elementary on Tuesday and the aforementioned Johnston classroom.

AISD issued the following statement regarding the classroom quarantine: