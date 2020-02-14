Second contender files against incumbent for Abilene City Council Place 3

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another candidate has entered the race for Abilene City Council Place 3.

Sheria Ford Davis, 50, submitted her application for the seat late Thursday afternoon.

Davis is the Vice Chair of the Citizens Advisory Board for People with Disabilities, and says she is passionate about expanding resources in Abilene for people with disabilities.

Albus, who was sworn in to serve her inaugural term on council in 2017, announced her intent to seek re-election last month.

Her seat, as well as the Mayor and City Council Place 4, are all up for election.

Place 4 incumbent Weldon Hurt has also already announced his intent to seek reelection.

The candidacy filing period will take place from January 15 through February 14.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and meet the following residency requirements:

Mayor candidates can live in any part of Abilene with no restrictions;

candidates can live in any part of Abilene with no restrictions; Place 3 candidates shall be residents of the City north of the Texas & Pacific Railroad Company main line; and

candidates shall be residents of the City of the Texas & Pacific Railroad Company main line; and Place 4 candidates shall be residents of the City south of the Texas & Pacific Railroad Company main line.

The election will take place May 2.