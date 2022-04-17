NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second fire began burning Easter Sunday in Nolan County, just 42 miles and about two hours apart from the Easter Blues Fire in Taylor County.

UPDATE

The Texas Wildfire Incident Response System updated the Nina Lucia Fire just before 9:00 Sunday night, as having 15% containment.

Original

The Nina Lucia Fire, like the Easter Blues Fire, is also 200 acres in size and 0% contained.

This fire is burning off County Road 273, Southwest of Sweetwater in Maryneal.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said in a Tweet that it is responding to requests from local firefighters battling the Nina Lucia Fire.

