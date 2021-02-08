See how you can help apartment fire victims

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 65 people were displaced and 21 apartments were affected by a fire that broke out in Abilene Sunday morning. Nonprofits are coordinating efforts to help people who lost everything to the fire.
The Christian Service Center is coordinating efforts with the Red Cross and other agencies in town. On Monday, they set up a system of doing intake at the hotel with all those who lost everything to the fire.
The people affected by the fire at the Briarwood Apartments can call the Christian Service Center (325) 673-7531 to set up appointments to get help with immediate needs such as clothing and food.
The Christian Service Center will also be taking donations this week to help the apartment fire victims. Here is a list of the things you can donate:
- Clothing
- Men’s Clothing – Jeans, slacks, tee shirts, shirts, tennis shoes, boots, pajamas
- Women’s Clothing – Jeans, slacks, tee shirts, blouses, dresses
- Underwear and socks for all genders and ages
- Jackets/Coats
- Kitchen Items
- Flatware
- Cookie Sheets
- Serving Bowls
- Can Openers
- Potholders
- Dish Cloths
- Measuring cups and spoons
- Linens
- Bedding/Sheets – Especially Queen size.
- Towels and washcloths
- Hygiene items
- Body wash, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes – family and personal size
- Cardboard boxes
- Small ones for us to put items in to give out
- Small furniture such as small chairs and end tables.
- If someone wants to donate large furniture (such as couches and love seats) they can call us at 673-7531 or e-mail us at jclark@cscablene.org and we’ll give them a referral number.
“History tells us that when a disaster hits a community, many compassionate people will donate items to help these folks with immediate needs. And these donations will certainly bless those hit by disasters,” said Jim Clark, Christian Service Center’s Executive Director. “However, there is also the need to help these folks over the long-term. That is one area where the Service Center is also in a great position to help.”
“Our mission is to show the kindness of Jesus to those in need. And we view our assistance to those who lost nearly everything in the Briarwood Apartments as a great opportunity to carry out this mission.”
