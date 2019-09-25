See You at the Pole Day held for homeschoolers at Abilene City Hall

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Wednesday is See You at the Pole Day, a global day of student prayer where students meet at the school flagpole before school to lift up each other.

But what about students who are home-schooled?

“We want to be in prayer for our country and our nation,” said Donald Berry, parent.

Since kids who are home-schooled do not have a school flagpole to go to, they went to Abilene City Hall instead.

“This is our principal’s office right here,” said Berry.

They are using this time to unite together as one.

“This turns it from sort of like a one-on-one thing to home-schooling as a community event that several people are involved in and that you get to be a part of, and it creates a community for all the home schoolers,” said Sterling Halliburtor, home schooler.