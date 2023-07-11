TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you noticed more houses on the market recently? An Abilene realtor says more Taylor County homes have been listed this year, nearing pre-COVID numbers.

Several anonymous residents of South Abilene near Willis Street told KTAB/KRBC they’ve noticed the increase in signage.

“I’ve been here for five years, and I’ve noticed that there’s been more houses for sale,” one anonymous resident said.

Another anonymous resident said she’s noticed them popping up around her, as well, “Everywhere you go, you just drive down the street and there are signs everywhere for sale – I mean, a lot more… It seems like on every block there’s two or three houses.”

According to Abilene Association of Realtors Executive Ken Hogan, these residents are right.

“People do see more signs because there are more signs than there were in 2020 and 2021, and 2022,” answered Hogan.

House listings have reached numbers the county hasn’t seen since before the pandemic, according to Hogan.

In the “normal” market, there were 500+ listings at once during this time of year, but that dipped to the 200s in 2021.

“We had 263 active listings in June of 2021, which is a historic low,” Hogan detailed. “Some of it was supply chain issues for the builders.”

However, this June, the county jumped back to 522 listings.

“What we’re seeing is back to, sort of, a normal size inventory,” explained Hogan.

The lack of inventory is partially what caused prices to spike in this area, according to Hogan, and the average price of a home has dropped by more than $30,000. However, said he couldn’t predict whether this will continue to drop.

One anonymous resident told KTAB/KRBC she hoped prices will drop, because it has been hard for Abilene residents to deal with current prices, “It’s just way more than people can afford, you know?”

Even though there are more houses listed, the number of sales has not increased by very much, Hogan added, but he said he’s hopeful it will catch up soon.