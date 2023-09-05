TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A semi truck crashed Tuesday evening, causing a grass fire and road closure.

Multiple units from the Abilene Police and Fire departments, as well as the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a semi truck on its side at mile marker 277 on I-20 West in Tye. It happened around 7:00 Tuesday evening.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a small grass fire was caused by this wreck, but the cause of the wreck itself is unknown.

Thankfully, fire personnel was able to quickly extinguish those flames.

Authorities had to close the westbound lane altogether, backing traffic up about a quarter mile.

No injuries were reported in this crash.