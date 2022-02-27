ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash involving a semi truck Sunday morning has killed two people, and caused major traffic delays on Interstate 20.

Abilene Police confirmed to KTAB/KRBC that the driver of the semi truck, and their passenger, were killed when they ran into the structure of an underpass.

The crash took place on I-20, near Exit 286A heading west.

The Abilene Fire Department went out to assess damages and extinguish a fire caused by the crash, and crews will be assessing structural damage made to the underpass.

Police said traffic will be affected on both sides of I-20, as debris was scattered all over, and traffic is being rerouted to access roads.

KTAB/KRBC: Semi truck wrecks into I-20 underpass, Feb. 2022

Crews assessing damage said drivers should expect delays over the next several hours, and no traffic is being allowed on the bridge.

This is a developing story. KTAB/KRBC will update as new information becomes available.