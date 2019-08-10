Sen. Buckingham, Walmart team up to give away backpacks to Reagan Elementary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Getting ready to go back to school is always a hassle, but that hassle got a little easier for students at Reagan Elementary School on Friday.

Senator Dawn Buckingham’s office and Walmart organized an event to give away about $5,000 worth of backpacks to Reagan Elementary.

That’s enough backpacks for every student at Reagan and then some.

The kids enjoyed hand-picking their own bags and the teachers couldn’t be happier.

“Sometimes backpacks are passed down from kid to kid, so just being able to have your own backpack, it’s just really a sense of excitement for kids, so this event has made that possible for all of our students,” says Leslye Roberts Reagan Elementary Principal

School for Abilene ISD starts August 21.