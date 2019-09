ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Senator Dawn Buckingham has announced that she will seek reelection.

Buckingham, Senator for the 24th District, made the announcement Tuesday.

“When I began my first campaign for the Texas Senate, I promised to stand up for our district, and I am proud to have done just that,” Buckingham said in a news release.

The senator was elected in November 2016 and was sworn in in January 2017.