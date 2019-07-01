Senior living center selling cookies to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – A group is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association making a sweet treat to represent a big statistic. One in 65 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the United States and it’s a number that’s just as large here in the Big Country.

“We have approximately 65 to 70 residents with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis,” Lyndale Senior Living Center General Manager Kassie Sibert said.

Lyndale Senior Living Center, sitting in the 6500 block of Central Park Boulevard, recently opened their memory care facility. It’s a ray of hope for those diagnosed.

“Even though you can’t reverse the effects of Dementia and Alzheimer’s and you can’t go back and make it better you can give them a better quality of life with the correct programming so it’s been amazing to be able to see that happen,” Sibert said.

Part of their facility includes a professional chef.

“I think that one of the things that is so important that we do here in memory care is give our residents the fine dining experience that they would have in a five star restaurant somewhere else,” Sibert said.

In between making delicious meals for the residents, he’s now baking cookies — 65 dozen to be exact.

“The reality is is our friends, its our neighbors, its our family members. They’re not just numbers,” Alzheimer’s Association Regional Director Kristin Bishop said.

It’s all to raise awareness and raise a little money too.

“To have a partner who’s willing to help us spread awareness of those facts is very key in making sure people are aware,” Bishop said.

To order the cookies you can email crystal.schmidt@lyndalelife.com they are $1 per cookie $10 per dozen.