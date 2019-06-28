Seth’s goal and the people inspiring him to reach it

CISCO, Texas (KTAB) – Seth Wright is 15, going on 16. For more than a year, he’s been fighting an aggressive form of lung cancer, one that’s spread beyond his lungs.

“I look forward to seeing you there. May you get to meet everybody you’re looking forward to.”

“Come out here and hang out with us. Can’t wait to see you.”

Those are just some of the words of encouragement coming from all over, to give Seth the inspiration to keep fighting.

“Oh my gosh, he loves watching them.”, said his mother, Sarah Bird.

Each video is a reminder that something special is on the way. Something that Seth had made a goal to attend: Redneck Woodstock in Rising Star. The concert features some of Seth’s favorite artists.

Sarah described finding out who would be a part of the show, “Seth loves Wade Bowen. And then he goes, the other person, I can’t tell you yet. So we waited a week or two, and he goes, William Clark Green. We saw him in Colorado.”

Seth says he was surprised, but that was before Green made a surprising offer.

“He said, ‘I’ll Face Time him, and we’ll do some songs for him on the bus”, said Richard Bird, Seth’s father. “So I got with Seth, and I told him about it, and he said, ‘No.'”

No? That’s not such an odd answer when you hear why Seth declined the one-on-one video: “I want to see him in concert.”

That’s when the other videos, from all over the country, and the world, started to show up. All to remind Seth of everyone who’s pulling for him.

Seth, tired out from his fight, still thankful: “Thank you for everything, and all the support.”

Glad to hear from all these friends he never knew he had.