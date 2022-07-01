BCH graphic via Canva: Abilene creates dedicated hotline to reporting illegal fireworks this 4th of July (Jul. 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police and Fire Departments (APD, AFD) teamed up with the city to help keep fire danger down this Independence Day. In doing so, Abilenians will be able to report illegal fireworks.

According to a release from both the City of Abilene and APD:

“The city wants to warn citizens of the extreme fire danger that exists. Setting off fireworks is irresponsible and dangerous.”

APD said there will be a patrol team dedicated to enforce the aerial firework ban by issuing tickets and confiscating fireworks.

Aerial fireworks are defined as ‘skyrockets with sticks’ and other items classified as ‘rockets’ or ‘missiles.’

The firework ban was set in place due to extreme heat and high fire danger.

APD, AFD and the City of Abilene have set a Firework Hotline in place. You can now report aerial fireworks being set off within city limits by calling (325) 676-6598.

Note: The hotline is only in effect beginning at 9:00 p.m. each night between Friday and Monday, July 4- closing at 1:00 the following morning. This dedicated hotline will also be instrumental to keeping the 9-1-1 line open for emergency calls.

Reminder: “Discharging fireworks within city limits is prohibited and punishable with a Class C citation, and up to a $500 fine.“