Several dogs killed in one of two ‘suspicious’ fires in Coleman

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Several dogs died in one of two fires that officials are calling suspicious in nature.

The Coleman Fire Department (CFD) says units responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Clow Street Tuesday evening, where they found heavy flames coming from the rear of the home.

After extinguishing the fire, officials found no one to be inside, but say “several” dogs died as a result.

CFD says units responded Tuesday morning to the 800 block of South Neches, where two buildings were on fire, one of which was a total loss.

The Coleman Police Department and Santa Anna Fire Department assisted CFD at both scenes.

Both fires have been deemed suspicious in nature and are under investigation, according to CFD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Law Enforcement Center at (325) 625-3506.