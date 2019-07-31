Several injured as fire rages on at Exxon-Mobil facility

BAYTOWN, Texas (CNN) – Several people were injured in a fire at a Texas petrochemical facility.

The injuries are not life threatening.

A shelter in place order is in effect in parts of Baytown, Texas as Exxon-Mobil works to extinguish a fire at one of its plants.

Several schools in the Houston suburb are affected.

Witnesses say they heard and felt an explosion Wednesday morning before the fire started.

City fire officials are on standby, but Exxon-Mobil’s teams are working to put out the flames.

The company also says its personnel are conducting air quality monitoring.