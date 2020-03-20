Several South Bend homes destroyed by tornado

SOUTH BEND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) People in Young county are working to clean up the mess after last night’s tornados.

“Even though the world is in such chaos right now to see people pull together and help the way they have out here. That’s what its about,” says Wendell Pruit.

Wendell and his daughter Ruthie live in Graham but, came to South Bend to help their cousins.

“This is the first time I’ve seen anything like this and it was really scary cause it almost hit our house,” says Ruthie.

Over on Rosser Ranch Road several homes were destroyed and nearly a dozen trees uprooted.

“I was standing right about there and i looked back and i seen the one coming off the top of the hill so i ran and jumped in the house grab my two dogs and covered up in blankets in quilts,” says Cecil Isham.

Cecil’s mobile home was torn apart and debris thrown all over his property.

“Its unreal. I think I lost everything. I don’t know,” says Cecil.

Coming back from something like this is hard to imagine but there is one thing about this state.

“This is texas baby we’re always going to recover,” says Wendell.

Several families are without homes in that area– the american red cross is stepping in to help find them a place.