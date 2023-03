ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The strong winds during a severe thunderstorm warning blew out the windows of a gym located off of North Mockingbird Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post, the Dog Pound Boxing Gym will be closed on March 2 and will release information about practices this weekend.

This line of storms has brought high-speed winds, hail, rain and wind gusts through the Big Country. Stick with BigCountryHomepage for more updates on the weather.