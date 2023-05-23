ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s time to get ready for another round of severe thunderstorms. We are expecting a similar situation to Monday’s round of storms again in Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

The difference for Tuesday is a large portion of West Texas, including all of the Big Country are under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms. With the surface still damp from Monday night’s storm, flash flooding will be more of a problem Tuesday night.

Along with flooding, very large hail is possible – up to baseball size, and damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour. The threat for tornadoes has increased a bit from yesterday. Although the threat is not high, a tornado or two is possible.

The storms are expected to enter the western and northwestern areas of the area a little later around 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. Monday, and should continue to move east throughout the night.

The threat for severe storms continues into Wednesday with a marginal threat of severe thunderstorms for the area. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible throughout the week.

Make sure you have a severe weather plan; the cars, pets, and plants are in a safe place, and have everything you need to be weather aware during this sever weather season. Use BCH’s Interactive Radar to keep track of what’s going on in your area.