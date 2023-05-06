BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch across the Big County on Saturday evening (May 6).

Residents of the Big County may see scattered hail (quarter to baseball size), wind gusts of up to 75 mph and lightning. There is a very low chance for a tornado, but not zero, according to the weather service’s post.

KTAB/KRBC has received reports of golf-ball sized hail in Coleman and quarter sized hail in Runnels County. Storms are moving northeast at around 20 mph. Check out the interactive radar to see updated information and warnings.