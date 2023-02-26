BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The severe weather has started to make its way through the Big Country with 60 to 65mph winds, storms and hail. Meteorologist Susana Harbert said the Big Country could see wind gusts up to 74mph.

This is primarily a wind and hail event, comprised of severe thunderstorms embedded with hail.

The line of severe thunderstorms, also known as a squall line, is heading east through most of the Big Country. Harbert added that people should be able to see and feel winds throughout the evening and there is a potential chance of tornadoes in northern counties.

BigCountryHomepage has received reports of hail ranging from the size of a penny up to the size of a golf ball from viewers. Check here for severe weather warnings or visit BigCountryHomepage’s live radar to see the regional forecast.