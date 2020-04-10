Severe weather potential for the Easter Weekend

Saturday morning may see some lingering showers and thunderstorms associated with Friday’s dryline and short wave trough storm activity. These storms may be of the strong to severe variety. This however is not the concern for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly quiet with a conditional chance for some pop-up storms in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70’s along with a mix of sun and clouds.

After this break in the action, a disturbance will approach from the west. This will cause storms to fire up in our western counties as early as the late evening. Storms initially may be of the discrete supercell form. These will have the potential to cause isolated tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds. As the night progresses storms will tack west to east across our area. As they do this the storms will become more linear. As the squall line forms, the tornado threat will transition to a straight line wind threat. There is the potential for a possible embedded “Quasi-linear Convective system” (i.e. tornado situated on the squall line). Hail and damaging winds will be the main concern with this squall line.

Activity will exit the area, moving west to east, during the middle morning hours on Sunday. The rest of your Easter Sunday will be sunny, windy, and mild.

