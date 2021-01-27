Sharply dressed & imaginative, 14-year-old Juan looking for his forever family

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) — Juan is inquisitive and loves to figure out why and how things work. He loves math and appreciates the challenge it presents to him.

He can be shy at first, but once he gets to know you, he can talk for hours. Juan loves video games, however, his favorite games are Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh card games! He is rarely seen without his Pokemon or Yu-Gi-Oh cards.

Juan has quite the imagination and would prefer to play the card games over video games. He loves to play outside, and his favorite sport is soccer. Juan is very open-minded and always ready for the next adventure. He thinks he would enjoy fishing, camping, and hiking.

As someone who rarely complains, Juan gets along with most other children he is around and likes to dress “spiffy” or “sharp!”

He would love a home with other children around his age, brothers or sisters, he does not mind if it is a single parent household.

Juan is always quick to help. He even does his chores without being asked (but he does like when it is not the same chore everyday, he likes a list where the chores change daily).

Once he gets to know you, Juan will definitely tell you what is on his mind. If he does not feel like talking, he will tell you, other times, he asks to have long conversations.

Juan is funny and outgoing. He loves jokes! Juan can adapt to any situation and is hoping to find the perfect family for him, even if it takes a bit longer to find!

Family Profile

One of Juan’s top wishes is to be a part of a forever family. He needs someone who is very committed and understanding, who will assist him in reaching his goals. The ideal family for Juan will provide an active lifestyle.

To inquire about adopting Juan, please contact askus@2ingage.org.