BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A nine-year-old girl passed away in Brownwood two months ago, and her name is still ringing throughout the town. Many residents and neighbors have taken to Facebook to express concern over her cause of death, and are doing everything they can to honor her and put her to rest.

HardiQuinn Hill’s uncle, Devin Jeanel, spoke with KTAB/KRBC Wednesday, advocating for his niece as the family still doesn’t know how the little girl really died.

Devin Jeneal: Jeneal with niece, HardiQuinn Hill

“Since there’s no cause of death, we don’t really know if there’s any wrongdoing yet,” said Jeanel.

Hardi’s mother, Dawn Hill, was charged with a second-degree felony for child endangerment. Jeanel was said he was putting evidence together in hopes of having visitation rights to see Hardi.

“Unfortunately, we ran out of time, and she died before we had a chance to do that,” Jeanel explained.

After Hardi’s death, her mother was also charged for tampering with CPS (Child Protective Services) evidence. She is still in jail today.

Jeanel created a Facebook page called Justice4Hardi, which now has in excess of 2,000 members – most of whom post about what they can do to help honor Hardi, no matter how she died.

“It means more than I can say,” Jeanel said as tears swelled in his eyes. “Brownwood has been wonderful.”

An active user of Justice4hardi and Brownwood resident, Abby Wallace, told KTAB/KRBC her daughter lived just next door to where the Hill family lived. That house has since been condemned.

“You would not even believe they had kids, because you never saw them,” Wallace said inquisitively.

Wallace explained that most people in the neighborhood never knew Hardi or her brother because they weren’t brought outside their home. Even though the neighborhood didn’t know the little girl, people like Wallace have paid visits to her grave at the cemetery to mourn the life Hardi never got to live.

At Hardi’s grave and the condemned home where she lived, you will find stuffed animals and balloons placed by complete strangers who’ve been touched by her uncle’s story.

“Brownwood is a community that, most of the time, everyone tends to their own business,” Wallace explained. “But something like this, people are going to come out for concern.”

Until investigators find out more about how Hardi died, Wallace said the community will continue to honor her name.

Wallace and Jeanel both told KTAB/KRBC they just want justice for this little girl.

A memorial ride planned for Hardi is scheduled to take place Saturday, November 12. The Brownwood community will come together to ride for Hardi, meeting at the Stripes at 3801 US-377 South in Brownwood at 11:30 that morning. They will ride through Coleman county. Some independent motorcyclists will be joining them, because Jeanel said Hardi loved bikes.