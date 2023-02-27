ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene rancher, Morris Chancey has been raising goats for the past 10 years. Although he had to cut down his herd by about half due to the price of feed and care, he still has eight goats on his land just outside town.

“I’ve always had some kind of animal,” Chancey said. “I used to raise quail. It’s a hobby thing.”

Chancey’s most recent set of twin goats brought a peculiar and unique fur pattern into the mix. 6-day-old “Miss Daisy” was born with brown fur and a white spot on the top of her head.

“When I first saw her, I thought she had something on her head, but when I came back later, I saw it was attached and it just looked like a big daisy flower,” recalled Chancey.

The first thing this rancher said he did was send some pictures to the neighbors next door. Their oldest girl, Camila Lee is studying to be a veterinarian. She and her siblings come over to help Mr. Chancey with the ranch work when needed.

Camila Lee with younger sister and Miss Daisy

“I was in a Cisco (college) anatomy class, and he had texted me a picture of, like, the new baby goat and I was shocked. I immediately said, like, ‘can I please come over later?’ And then my day got really packed and I was bummed when I didn’t get to go, but I came over the next day as soon as I could,” Lee detailed.

The Lees told KTAB/KRBC they’ve adopted Mr. Chancey as their grandparent, as they did his wife before her passing last June. Chancey said having them around to teach and help out has been a blessing.

“She’s a real smart kid,” Chancey said about Lee.

Not all the goats are named, but Chancey said ‘Daisy’ just felt right. He added that his wife was the one who used to name the goats and being blessed with Miss Daisy felt as if she was sending him a gift from a better place.

“So, maybe she’s sending me a special gift for a companion… She sent me a daisy,” beamed Chancey.

Daisy is a gift Chancey said was worth more than anyone could pay, and he won’t be selling Miss Daisy.

“Well, I don’t know if anybody’s got a million dollars or not, but right now, she’s not for sale.” Chancey joked.