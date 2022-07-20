ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Members of the Abilene Parks and Recreation board made history this week, as they unanimously voted to place a picture and biography of well-known Abilenian, Ovelia Campos, at the Cesar Chavez Recreation Center.

Many locals were left feeling blessed to see the board and the City of Abilene honor the life of Campos. It’s people like Veronica Diaz, who Campos helped every day for more than 40 years.

“We miss her, she was like a mother to everyone she met,” said Diaz.

Campos was born in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School Class of 1969. Throughout her time in the Key City, she was an advocate and leader among others.

As a founding member of the Hispanic Leadership Council, Campos was also instrumental in the Sears Neighborhood Revitalization committee.

Campos served on several Abilene Independent School District’s (AISD) and City of Abilene committees, including the Planning and Zoning committee and Abilene ISD bond committee, along with many others. She was employed with Abilene ISD for 48 years.

“We did a lot of things together with the Hispanic leadership council, outside of the Hispanic leadership council.” said Diaz. “We were family, basically, so not having her here has been hard.”

This is why people touched by her work and caring personality attended the board meeting, speaking on her behalf.

The board approved the motion, making Campos the first to ever have a picture hanging in an Abilene Recreation Center that is not named after that person.

“Everybody meant something to her, and she was very proud of her community,” Diaz added.