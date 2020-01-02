Shed catches fire after shooting fireworks near Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Cisco Fire Department battled a large shed fire on New Year’s Day.

The fire happened in the 2400 block of County Road 130 at about 11:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Fire officials said owners called in that a shed next to their home was on fire shortly after they were shooting fireworks.

Several units responded, along with eight firefighters.

No injuries were reported and the shed was declared a total loss. The nearby home had no damage.

“During the holidays the fire department increased staffing to three on duty instead of two due to volunteers not being available,” the fire department said. “The end result of this particular fire may have been different if the initial arriving fire apparatus was not fully staffed.”