ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A shed caught fire early Wednesday morning, just hours and blocks apart from a shooting incident.

The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) told KTAB/KRBC crews responded to a fire call in the 2100 block of Victoria Street just before 4:00 a.m., discovering a backyard shed fully involved in fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the 10×12 storage shed was so badly burned, “leaving very little evidence to determine the cause.”

The cause of this fire is undetermined.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if new information is made available.