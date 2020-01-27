Sheriff: 13-year-old kid shoots Brown Co. man who was assaulting family member

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has been hospitalized after being shot in the lower back on Sunday.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

BCSO says the man was assaulting his mother when a 13-year-old kid in the home shot him with a .30-30 cal. rifle.

The man was flown to an out-of-town hospital by helicopter.

BCSO says no arrests are anticipated, and no identities have been released.

