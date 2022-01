Sheriff: 3 Texas teens found dead in home after apparent murder/suicide

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene where the bodies of three teenagers were found dead inside of a home, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Crosby, Texas, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Authorities said it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say three teens have been found dead in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone.”

The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

He said two females and one male were dead. He did not have their ages.